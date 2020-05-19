Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ (GLMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.61.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.