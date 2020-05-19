Short Interest in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Decreases By 32.3%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 560,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

