Short Interest in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Decreases By 32.3%

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 560,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Foot Locker Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group
Foot Locker Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group
Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity
Short Interest in Wpp Plc Decreases By 32.3%
Short Interest in Wpp Plc Decreases By 32.3%
Xerox Corp Short Interest Down 26.2% in May
Xerox Corp Short Interest Down 26.2% in May
MDC Partners Inc CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares
MDC Partners Inc CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stock
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report