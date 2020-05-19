Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

