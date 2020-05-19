MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Frank P. Lanuto bought 17,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank P. Lanuto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Frank P. Lanuto bought 1,156 shares of MDC Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202.24.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MDC Partners by 69.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

