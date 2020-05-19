MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Frank P. Lanuto bought 17,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank P. Lanuto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Frank P. Lanuto bought 1,156 shares of MDC Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202.24.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MDC Partners by 69.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Article: Forex

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Foot Locker Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group
Foot Locker Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group
Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity
Short Interest in Wpp Plc Decreases By 32.3%
Short Interest in Wpp Plc Decreases By 32.3%
Xerox Corp Short Interest Down 26.2% in May
Xerox Corp Short Interest Down 26.2% in May
MDC Partners Inc CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares
MDC Partners Inc CFO Frank P. Lanuto Acquires 17,798 Shares
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stock
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report