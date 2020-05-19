Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,735.60 ($18,961.42).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock opened at A$4.02 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 52 week low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

