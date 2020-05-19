Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) Insider Ian Dennis Buys 6,818 Shares of Stock

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) insider Ian Dennis bought 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.20 ($21,276.03).

Shares of ASX EOS opened at A$4.70 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $664.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.95 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.80 ($7.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

