HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CAO Greg D. Aunan Sells 32,459 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HMS by 5,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

