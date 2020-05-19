Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($26.07) per share, with a total value of £118.92 ($156.43).
VCT opened at GBX 1,968 ($25.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,987.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).
Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victrex plc will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current year.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
Featured Article: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.