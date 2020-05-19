Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($26.07) per share, with a total value of £118.92 ($156.43).

VCT opened at GBX 1,968 ($25.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,987.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victrex plc will post 13801.999716 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,083.18 ($27.40).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

