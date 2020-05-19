Short Interest in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Declines By 22.2%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 22,730,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.65.

W opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $96,020.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,694.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,295 shares of company stock worth $34,015,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

