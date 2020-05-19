Arizona State Retirement System Sells 49,068 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

