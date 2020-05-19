Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in GrubHub by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in GrubHub by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $816,524. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.