Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

