Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,049. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TNET stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

