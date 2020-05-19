Aperio Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NYSE:EV opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

