Aperio Group LLC Acquires 20,690 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $240,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

