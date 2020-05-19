Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 38,350 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

