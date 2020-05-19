D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,993 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMO shares. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

