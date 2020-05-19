D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $227,080,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,030,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

