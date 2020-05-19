D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 67,581 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

