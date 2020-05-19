Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

