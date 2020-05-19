Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 41,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

