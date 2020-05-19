Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBKC stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

