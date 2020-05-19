Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Materion worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Materion by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.49. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

