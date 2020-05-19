Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after buying an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,956,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,125 shares of company stock worth $9,576,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

