Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,589,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $256,036. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

