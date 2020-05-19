United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

