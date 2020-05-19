H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Insiders have bought a total of 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

