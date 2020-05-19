Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Rexnord worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,187,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RXN opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

