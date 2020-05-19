American International Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,336,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

