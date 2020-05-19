KBC Group NV Sells 30,389 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Harsco were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $661.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $381,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

