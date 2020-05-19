Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Otter Tail worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 283.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 23.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

