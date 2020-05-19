Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 74,824 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

