Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 203.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

