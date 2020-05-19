Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 404,145 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 404,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

