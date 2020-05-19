Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 198.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 361,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

