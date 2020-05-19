Markel Corp Buys 4,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

