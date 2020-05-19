Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $18.16 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.