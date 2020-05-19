Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 217,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 57,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.