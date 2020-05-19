Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.9% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,402.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

