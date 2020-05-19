Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

