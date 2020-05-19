Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

MSFT stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

