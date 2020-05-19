Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $578,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

