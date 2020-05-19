Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prudential PLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,230,747 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $448,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.