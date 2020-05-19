Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

