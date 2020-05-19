Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,110 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 436,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

