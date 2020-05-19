Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $522,000 Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

