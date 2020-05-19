Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.