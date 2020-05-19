Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after buying an additional 68,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $60,946,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Insiders acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,070 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

