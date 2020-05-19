Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 156,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

