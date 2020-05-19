Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $485,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 112,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

